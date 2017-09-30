Police denies UPND permit to protest

The Zambia police on the Copperbelt has denied the opposition united party for national development permit to conduct a peaceful demonstration against Konkola Copper Mine (KCM) outsourcing.

UPND Nchanga constituency losing candidate Derrick Chilundika says worried why the police denied them permit when they notified them on time.

Mr. Chilundika says has accused the patriotic front government of failing the KCM to stop from outsourcing.

He has pledged to support the KCM employees and the union leaders and ensure that KCM reverses its decision.

Mr. Chilundika says the UPND is not against any investor both local and foreign as long as they follow and respect the Labour laws of the country.

He has reminded the police that Zambia is a democratic country and denying them a permit to peacefully demonstrate is infringing on their rights.

Mr. Chilundika has since urged the police to stop playing double standard when carrying their duties.