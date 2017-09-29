Nyirenda names final squad to face Nigeria

Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda has named his final 23 man squad to face Nigeria in a crucial 2018 Russia world cup qualifier.

Nyirenda has maintained most of the team that beat Algeria over two legs, with the only inclusion to the team being Sweden based under-20 midfielder Edward Chilufya.

Fashion Sakala who was red carded in the first leg of the Algeria encounter returns to the team after serving his suspension.

The Chipolopolo leave for Ghana on Sunday where they are expected to set up camp before heading to the battle ground in Uyo for the 7th October crucial encounter.

Zambia are second in the group with 7 points while Nigeria are topping the group with 10 points.

FULL SQUAD

(GOALKEEPERS)

Kennedy Mweene (Mamelodi Sundowns-RSA), Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco), Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos)

(DEFENDERS)

Simon Silwimba, Fackson Kapumbu (both Zesco United), Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes), Stoppilla Sunzu (Arsenal Tula -Russia), Ziyo Tembo (Zanaco), Isaac Shamujompa (Power Dynamos)

MIDFIELDERS

Chisamba Lungu (Allanyespor-Turkey), Edward Chilufya (Djurgårdens-Sweden), Donashano Malama (Nkana), Kondwani Mtonga, Misheck Chaila (both Zesco United), Augustine Mulenga (Zanaco), Enock Mwepu (FC Liefering), Emmanuel Banda (K.V Oostende), Roderick Kabwe (Cape Town Ajax), Ernest Mbewe (Zanaco)

(STRIKERS)

Justin Shonga (Orlando Pirates), Fashion Sakala (Spartak Moscow), Brian Mwila (Platinum Stars), Patson Daka (Red Bull Salzburg-Austria)