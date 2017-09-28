ZAM hails Stanbic Bank Zambia for promoting art

The Zambia Association of Musicians (ZAM) has hailed Stanbic Bank Zambia for promoting art in the country by according local musicians an opportunity to perform, interact, and share ideas with international artists.

ZAM president Njoya Tembo tells QTV news that the musical concerts which the bank has been organizing will help local musicians understand the importance of art and package their music professionally.

Recently the bank organized a concert in Lusaka which featured the renowned American RnB singing group Boyz II Men which caused an outcry from some local musicians who have complained that the group benefited more in monetary terms compared to them.

But Mr. Tembo has stated that local musicians should stop comparing themselves to international musicians because their music is not well packaged.