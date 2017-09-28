Rohr names Nigeria squad for Zambia clash

Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr has announced the Super Eagles squad that will face Zambia early next month.

The two nations will square off in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification Group B match at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria on Saturday, 7 October.

England-based forward Alex Iwobi, who did not feature in Nigeria’s two Group B matches against Cameroon earlier this month, has been called up.

Nigeria senior players such as John Obi Mikel, Victor Moses and Ahmed Musa have all been named in the 23-man squad.

Ifeanyi Ifeanyi and Afeez Aremu are the two home-based players, who were called up by German tactician Rohr ahead of the crucial clash.

If the Super Eagles defeat Zambia’s Chipolopolo, they will qualify for next year’s finals which are scheduled to be hosted by Russia.

THE FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (FC IfeanyiUbah); Ayodele Ajiboye (Plateau United FC)

Defenders: William Ekong (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Abdullahi Shehu (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus); Leon Balogun (FSV Mainz 05, Germany); Elderson Echiejile (Sivasspor FC, Turkey); Uche Agbo (Standard Liege, Belgium); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France); Olaoluwa Aina (Hull City, England)

Midfielders: Mikel John Obi (Tianjin Teda, China); Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (CD Feirense, Portugal); John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel); Mikel Agu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Leicester City, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Moses Simon (KAA Gent, Belgium); Alex Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England); Odion Ighalo (Chang Chun-Yatai, China); Victor Moses (Chelsea FC, England); Anthony Nwakaeme (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel)

STANDBY: Dele Alampasu (Cesarense FC, Portugal); Tyronne Ebuehi (ADO Den Haag, The Netherlands); Aaron Samuel (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Afeez Aremu (Akwa United); Ifeanyi Ifeanyi (Akwa United)

MTNFootball