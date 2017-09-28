PF describes Kambwili as a two faced individual

The Patriotic Front has wondered why Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili is still clinging on to the same party he is demonizing.

PF Media Director Sunday Chanda described Mr. Kambwili as a two faced individual who does not stand on the truth.

He says Mr. Kambwili’s profaned continued ranting has vindicated the party on its decision to expel him.

He says it is clear that Mr. Kambwili wants to turn the country’s political sphere into a circus because of his bitterness.

Mr. Chanda says the ruling party will not succumb to Mr Kambwili’s bitterness, because its focus on delivering development to all parts of the nation.

He says Mr. Kambwili’s expulsion from the party should remind him that he was never bigger than the party.