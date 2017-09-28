Nicki Minaj only female on hip hop highest earners list

The 34-year-old Trinidadian-born NYC-raised rapper is the only woman to have made the list of hip hop’s 20 richest playas.

Titled Hip-Hop Cash Kings, the pretty vulgar-sounding Forbes magazine poll takes into account sponsorship deals. businesses, merchandise, ticketing and record sales.

Topping the list for the third consecutive year is Diddy, who between June 2016 and June 2017, made $130 million (£97m).

In second, Drake, made $94m (£70m), with Jay-Z in third at $42m (£31m).

Nicki trails in 15th place with $16m (£12m).

Here’s the list:

Diddy ($130m) Drake ($94m) Jay-Z ($42m) Dr. Dre ($34.5m) Chance the Rapper ($32m) Kendrick Lamar ($30 million) Wiz Khalifa ($28 million) Pitbull ($27 million) DJ Khaled ($24 million) Future ($23 million) Kanye West ($22 million) Birdman ($20 million) Swizz Beatz ($17 million) Snoop Dogg ($16.5 million) Nicki Minaj ($16 million) Lil Wayne ($15.5 million) J. Cole ($14 million) Macklemore & Ryan Lewis ($11.5 million, tie) Rick Ross ($11.5 million, tie) Lil Yachty ($11 million)

Interesting point, added together, their fortunes over a single year are $631m, that’s more than the predicted GDP of Dominica (pre-Hurricane Maria) in 2017.

