FODEP concerned over the silence of ECZ on political violence

The Foundation for Democratic Process (FODEP) has expressed concern over the silence of the Electoral Commission of Zambia on the continued political violence recorded during the recent by-elections in Chilanga.

FODEP Executive Director Mweenge Chimfwembe is concerned that the electoral body has not updated the nation on what exactly transpired in Chilanga where UPND and PF cadres clashed leaving scores injured and some private properties destroyed.

He has implored the Commission to be firm and exercise the powers granted to it by the Electoral Process Act.

Mr. Chimfwembe says the continued standoff between the opposition UPND and the ruling PF is worrying.