DFID says Zambia has the potential to diversify the economy

DFID Head of Office Mark Richardson says Zambia has the potential to diversify the economy to promote more inclusive growth.

Mr Richardson says Zambia can also exploit the opportunity of being land linked rather than landlocked.

He says the country can also use revenue generated from copper to support and deliver services to the poor people.

Mr Richardson who recently took office notes that Zambia is faced with stubborn levels of poverty especially in rural areas.

He says this is despite the country recording strong economic growth over the last ten years.

He has also noted the high levels of stunting in children.