ZIPAR project 2017 budget deficit at 7%

The Zambia Institute for Policy Analysis and Research (ZIPAR) has projected the 2017 budget deficit at 7 percent.

ZIPAR Research Fellow Shebo Nalishebo said this when he made a presentation on the review of the 2017 National Budget performance at the ongoing four day media master class for business journalists in Chilanga District.

Mr. Nalishebo has since recommended that the government slows down on debt accumulation in order to reduce on budget deficits.

And Mr. Nalishebo says the Value Added Tax (VAT) has recorded impressive results as the government has collected K1.9 billion from domestic VAT against the target of K376.5 million for the first half of the year.

He however notes that VAT on imports including customs and excise duty reflect a decline in imports due to economic slowdown in the first half of the year.

Meanwhile,Mr Nalishebo says there is need for government to widen the credit base in the 2018 National Budget.