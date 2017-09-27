Zambia awarded for strides in aviation sector

ZAMBIA has been bestowed with the President’s Recognition Certificate Award by International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for tremendous strides made in transforming its aviation sector.

The award comes nearly 14 months after the European Union (EU) lifted its suspension of Zambian registered aircraft from entering the European airspace for not meeting international safety standards.

Receiving the award in Montreal, Canada, Transport and Communications Minister Brian Mushimba said it was an honor for Zambia to be recognized for the efforts the country has made to improve the aviation sector.

He says the badge of honor bestowed on Zambia is tremendous as the country aspires to be a hub for transport, communications and metrological services in Southern Africa by 2030.

Mr Mushimba says to achieve this, the country has put in place the best in terms of aviation infrastructure, aviation systems and aviation processes.

He states that coming from a background where the aviation standards, processes, systems, safety and security were a challenge, the ICAO President’s Recognition Certificate Award is a clear demonstration that Zambia’s civil aviation is of international standards.

Mr Mushimba says Government remains committed to ensure credibility in the aviation sector was upheld as well as maintain the highest level of international standards.

He further stated that the Government was in the process of establishing a national airline for easy accessibility of various businesses and tourism aimed at contributing to Zambia’s economic growth.

This is contained in a statement issued by ministry of transport and communications Head of Public Relations Maimbolwa Mulikelela.