Political dialogue should be Zambian owned – Britain

British High Commissioner to Zambia Fergus Cochrane-Dyet says the impending political dialogue process should be Zambian owned and led.

Speaking to during an interactive breakfast meeting with News Editors in Lusaka, Mr Cochrane-Dyet has encouraged all stakeholders to engage in an open,consultattive,respectful and forward-looking dialogue process ,to foster political tolerance and reconciliation in the proud tradition of Zambia’s ability to sustain harmony and peace over many decades.

He says Britain fully supports the initiative from the Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland, for a dialogue process leading to a road map of reforms ahead of the 2021 elections.

Mr Cochrane-Dyet says the recent visit by Commonwealth Secretary General’s Special Envoy to Zambia, Professor Ibrahim Gambari marked a significant step forward.

He since commended President Edgar Lungu and UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema for their commitment to engage in the dialogue process in the interests of the Zambian people.

He states that the UK and other cooperating partners are considering ways in which to support the process.

Mr Cochrane-Dyet adds that the UK is looking at how it can assist the Electoral Commission of Zambia in any potential electoral and constitutional reforms.

Meanwhile DFID Head of Office Mark Richardson has noted Zambia’s development potential and opportunities to diversify the economy.

Mr Richardson says despite the strong growth in the economy, poverty levels remain high especially in rural areas.

He says DFID will respond to these opportunities and challenges by working with the government and the private sector.