Parliamentarians urged pass the Insurance Bill

Financial Sector Deepening Zambia (FSDZ) says there is need for Parliament to quickly pass the Insurance Bill so that micro insurance in the country can flourish.

FSDZ Chief Executive Officer Betty Wilkinson has told Journalists at the ongoing master class for Business Journalists in Chilanga District that there is also need for small payments to government to be made possible via digital financial services.

Ms Wilkinson points out that school fees would be the starting point.

She notes that this is a fundamental payment that almost the whole population makes regardless of social status.