The Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) has called for the disbandment of the Anti-Corruption Corruption (ACC).

CiSCA Chairperson Bishop John Mambo says the leadership at the ACC has become highly politicized and is no longer serving its intended purpose.

He says the ACC has become so politically embedded and is being used to pursue perceived enemies of the State.

Bishop Mambo says it is unfortunate that the Anti-Corruption Commission should be reminded to investigate alleged corruption when it is mandated to investigate suspected corruption.

He states that it is a well known fact that the procurement of the 42 fire tenders at a total cost of US$42 million was marred with corruption, wondering why the ACC is quite on the issue.

Bishop Mambo has reminded the ACC that it was not created to protect those who are corrupt.