UPPZ cautions govt on the amendment of the constitution

Opposition United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) president Charles Chanda has government cautioned to be careful with the amendment of the constitution.

Mr. Chanda has reminded the PF government that it will not be in power forever, thus the need to ensure the amendments are done correctly to avoid a situation where the same constitution would haunt them in future.

And Mr. Chanda claims government has already determined what they want to do with the political parties’ bill; a situation he says is unfortunate as it has its consequences.

He has expressed disappointment that his party was excluded from participating in the ongoing deliberations even when he was invited to attend.