Tayali denies seeking job from PF

Economic and Equity Party (EEP) president Chilufya Tayali has dismissed assertions that he is seeking a political position in the ruling Patriotic Front following his recent support of government’s decision to procurement 42 fire trucks at a total cost of US$42 million.

Mr. Tayali sa ys he’s dismayed by what he has described as mere political ranting by some political players who have criticized him for supporting government’s decision.

He has wondered why some politicians in the opposition would rush in attacking his positions on certain matters even before they conduct a rough scrutiny of his sentiments.

Mr Tayali tells Q-News that being in opposition does not necessarily mean you criticize every government move even before you understand it.

He says he is disappointed that some political players only back him when he is attacking government policies and not when he is being objective and giving credit where it’s due.

Mr Tayali has since reiterated that the tendering and procurement process of the 42 fire tenders was corrupt free.