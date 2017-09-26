Ponga to sue Maureen Kawengele

Football Association of Zambia Secretary General Ponga Liwewe has commenced legal proceedings against Maureen Kawengele, the author of an opinion piece which he says is full of falsehoods and is defamatory in nature.

In the article in questioned posted on her facebook page and published by Zambia Reports,Ms Kawengele questioned Mr Liwewe’s claim that he had been dealing with Largardere in perimeter advertising through his Mpila Zambia before his appointment at FAZ,when his appointment and the signing of the Largadere contracts with CAF are only a few months apart.

The Largardere sponsorship deal with CAF signed during the reign of Issa Hayatou is a subject of investigation by Egyptian authorities

Mr Liwewe says he has instructed his lawyers in South Africa to begin legal proceedings against Ms Kawengele to clear his name of the allegations made against him, both on Zambia Reports and on her personal Facebook page.

He says it is easy to sit behind a keyboard in South Africa to malign someone and to make false accusations, while it is another to sit in a court of law where facts and evidence are required.

Mr Liwewe further states that it is unfortunate that Zambia Reports which is supposed to be a platform for the dissemination of news and information has allowed itself to be turned into a vehicle for carrying out character assassination and creating false innuendo.