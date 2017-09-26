PF committed to bettering the lives of all Zambians

The Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Davies Mwila says the PF remains committed to bettering the lives of all Zambians in line with its 2016 to 2021 manifesto.

Mr. Mwila says there is a great interface between the PF Manifesto and the 7th National Development Plan, demonstrating why the Party under President Edgar Lungu aims at achieving economic diversification as a long-term objective.

In a statement, Mr. Mwila says the PF is committed to ensuring that its vision for economic diversification is attained through value addition and industrialization anchored on agriculture, mining and tourism.

He says the ruling party believes that the said sectors have a high growth potential, comparative and competitive advantages as well as potential for poverty reduction among Zambians.

He says the party’s focus over the next four years is to work hard, while critics do what they know best.

Mr. Mwila has since encouraged former party members who left the ruling party and are thinking of re-joining the party to consider doing so.