PEP to conduct a forensic audit of the US$1.2 billion Lusaka-Ndola road project

The Patriots for Economic Progress says it wants to conduct a forensic audit of the US$1.2 billion Lusaka-Ndola road project.

Party president Sean Tembo says the forensic audit will also make pronouncements on any other matters incidental to the project.

He says the party has since written to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development requesting for copies of detailed engineering designs, architectural drawings and priced Bill of Quantities, for purposes of undertaking the said commissioned forensic audit.

Mr. Tembo says should the Minister ignore or defy his party’s request, he will have no option, but to approach the courts of law for relief, to compel him to release the said documents and information to the public.

He is hopeful that the Minister will furnish his party with the requested information and documents, without the need of having to drag him to court over this matter.

Meanwhile, Mr. Tembo who is also a member of the Alliance for Community Action says the alliance will proceed with the demonstration at Parliament on Friday against the procurement of 42 fire trucks despite the police advising them not to proceed.