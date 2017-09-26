JCTR says salary increment will soon be eroded by the high cost of living

The Jesuit Center for Theological Reflection (JCTR) says the salary increment awarded to public service workers will soon be eroded by the high cost of living in the country.

JCTR programs officer for social and economic development Innocent Ndashe says it has been over four years since government increased salaries for public service workers and that the cost of living has skyrocketed overtime.

He says the increment could have had an impact if it was done annually, and not after so many years when poverty levels have increased in the country.

And Mr. Ndashe has said that in as much as the JCTR welcomes government’s intervention to cushion the cost of living, it will take time for the interventions to have a positive impact on the lives of the people.