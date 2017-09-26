DEC nab businessman for money laundering involving over K2 million

The Drug Enforcement Commission through its Anti Money Laundering Investigations Unit has arrested a Lusaka businessman for money laundering activities involving over K2 million.

Commission public relations officer Theresa Katongo says Augustine Menyani, 47, of Ho use No. 1080, Chamba Valley Phase 3 in Lusaka has been arrested for attempting to obtain credit by false pretences, forgery and uttering of false documents contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that Menyani on dates unknown, but between 1st January, 2016 and 30th October, 2016 jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, wilfully, dishonestly and with intent to defraud did forge a cash telegraphic transfer form from a named bank purporting that he had made a telegraphic transfer of K2, 263,800 from Asibweni Luxury Ltd account, a company in which he is a Director, to a known Auto Mobile Dealer when in fact not.

The suspect further used the said document at a known Financial Lending Institution with intent to obtain a loan facility of K5, 282,200 to purchase buses for his transportation business.

Meanwhile, the Commission in Muchinga Province has arrested a Clinical Officer and two (02) others for trafficking in lignocaine.

Ms Katongo says Mabvuto Kaongo, 28, a Clinical Officer of Mukoma village in Nakonde District has been arrested for trafficking in two (02) bottles of lignocaine.

Also arrested and jointly charged is Erick Muwowo, 22, and Julius Chabinga, 68, both of Mukoma village in Nakonde District for trafficking in one (01) bottle of lignocaine.