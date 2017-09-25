PEP challenges Chief Justice

Patriots for Economic Progress Sean Tembo has challenged Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima to state which law empowered her to suspend a judicial officer of a Livingstone based Magistrate, Benjamin Mwelwa from duty.

Mr. Tembo says his party holds the office of the Chief Justice in very high esteem, and believes that anyone occupying that position is the custodian of integrity in our society.

He also says it is regrettable that Justice Mambilima was accusing magistrate Mwelwa of instigating comments on his suspension.

Mr. Tembo says it is regrettable that the Chief Justice accused the suspended magistrate of soliciting Mr. Tembo to speak on his behalf on this matter.

He says his interest as Patriots for Economic Progress is to ensure that the rule of law prevails, and that those with high positions of authority do not trample on the rights of those who are lower in the food chain.

And Mr. Tembo has since appealed to the Chief Justice to avoid making wild and baseless allegations against other persons or organizations.