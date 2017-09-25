Barclays Bank Zambia MD awarded with transformational leadership

Barclays Bank Zambia Managing Director Mizinga Melu, has been awarded with the marketplace transformational leadership award.

Mrs Melu was conferred with the award on Friday, 22 September during an awards gala that was held at Sandton Conventional Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa by the Market Calling International (MCI).

The awards are in recognition of the global market place achievements and leadership demonstration that the recipients of the awards have attained to date.

Market Place Calling is an organization that brings together leaders in faith, business, government, local and global community to advance an agenda to further empower Africa and the global African community.

Speaking on her recognition, Mrs Melu said she was honoured to have been recognised as a key player in the development of the financial sector across Africa.

She said she is proud to be part of the journey that is helping to change the course of the African continent.

Mizinga Melu currently at the helm of Barclays Bank Zambia has been exemplary in her career as she served in various leadership capacities in the banking sector in Zambia, Tanzania, South Africa and London over the years.