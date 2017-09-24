Zambia shows its support for IBSP

Zambia has expressed its support for the continuity of the International Basic Sciences Programme (IBSP) at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The International Basic Sciences Programme (IBSP) which has been in existence since 2005 is an instrument for reinforcing international or intergovernmental cooperation for strengthening national capacities in science, sharing scientific knowledge, promoting Science Education and reducing the divide in the basic sciences.

And in view of limited financial resources, the Internal Oversight Service (IOS) of UNESCO recommended to Member States to either discontinue or to refocus the programme after an evaluation of the programme it conducted.

Speaking at the tenth intercessional meeting of Executive board members in preparation for the two hundred and second of the Executive Board held at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, Zambia’s Ambassador to France Humphrey Chibanda stressed the need to refocus on the programme so as to achieve the agenda 2030.

Mr. Chibanda says the IBSP has successfully nurtured international and regional cooperation around a number of significant and relevant initiatives since its inception, hence it is imperative that the programme is re-evaluated and not discontinued.

He adds that sustainable development cannot happen without science, as basic science is a prolific ingredient in successful scientific research.

The Zambian Envoy further states that during the evaluation process interpretations pointed to the fact that a number of projects demonstrated in 150-member states were relevant and thus making it possible for improvements in areas where it failed.

