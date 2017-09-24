Works on Mporokoso – Kawambwa road to commence this week

China Harbour, the Chinese contractor that has been awarded a contract of tarring the Kawambwa – Mporokoso road, has disclosed that works will start this week.

The Chinese contractor disclosed this during a meeting with Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa.

The 122 Kilometer stretch connects Kawambwa District to Mporokoso District but has been in a deplorable state since independence.

Site Engineer Paanel Liu said during a meeting with Mr. Chilangwa last night that his company has already set camp at Katungulu Village in readiness for the works.

Mr. Liu has assured Mr. Chilangwa that his company will do the first three kilometres of the road complete with tarmac.

Mr. Liu says more equipment is on its way from Mozambique to beef up what is currently in use.

He says works are starting tomorrow.

And Mr. Chilangwa told Mr. Liu to keep his promise by commencing works.

He says he will soon visit the campsite soon to check on progress.