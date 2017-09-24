UPPZ Leader questions HH’s genuineness to dialogue

Opposition United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) President Charles Chanda says the pending dialogue won’t bring the much needed benefits because UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema is still not happy that he was incarcerated.

And Mr. Chanda has observed that even if the dialogue is to take place there are some contentious issues that cannot be resolved through dialogue.

Mr. Chanda says it is unfortunate that the UPND and PF have put the country at ransom at the expense of the Zambian people.

He has advised them to stop dragging the whole nation into their personal issues.

Mr. Chanda has however called on the country’s politicians to put the nation’s interest above their individual interests.