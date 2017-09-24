PAC backs suggestion for a tribunal on fire trucks tender

People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) President Andyford Banda has backed the suggestion for a tribunal to be constituted to probe allegations of corruption in the procurement of the 42 fire trucks at a total cost of US$42 million.

Mr. Banda says to continue commenting on this matter will not help the nation in anyway and thus the need for the president to consider constituting a task force to thoroughly investigate this procurement.

Mr. Banda has told QTV News that the nation should start making strides in ending corruption by being tough on corrupt public officials.

Meanwhile, PF Media Committee Member Brian Hapunda says there is no need for people to continue making noise on this issue when President Edgar Lungu has encouraged those with evidence to take it to the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC).