International Agency to aide Zambia in Nuclear science training

The International Atomic Energy Agency has pledged to assist Zambia in training Human resource in Nuclear Science.

Higher Education Minister Professor Nkandu Luo says the Agency is ready to support Zambia in Human resource and capacity development as the country prepares to set up its first ever Nuclear Centre .

Professor Luo says the essence of setting up a Nuclear Centre is to increase research in Health and increase knowledge on other sources of energy that include Nuclear Energy.

The Minister says so far, government has already signed the contract for the construction of the centre that will be located in Chongwe District.

She further states that Zambia has already started using Nuclear Science in the health Sector through diagnosis of Cancer and treatment that involves radiation at Health Institutions such as the Cancer Diseases Hospital.

Professor Luo says Zambia needs to interact heavily with countries that are already doing well in Nuclear Science.

She says government is receiving a lot of support from countries like Russia who have so far offered training to 40 Zambian students in Nuclear Science.

Professor Luo was speaking at Bole International Airport when she transited from Vienna were she attended the 61st Regular Session of the General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The Minister however expressed concern that only one Zambian is employed by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

She says this is a matter of concern that she has raised with the Director General of the Agency.

The Minister was received at Bole International Airport by Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union Susan Sikaneta.

