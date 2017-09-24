HH attends Bene Mukuni traditional ceremony

United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema has attended the Bene Mukuni traditional ceremony in Livingstone.

Mr. Hichilema says he holds the traditional leaders across the country in high esteem and calls on the nation to join hands in supporting the traditional leaders.

And Mr. Hichilema has appealed to the traditional leaders to always work in unity in ensuring peace and stability in the country whenever there are challenges.

The UPND Leader is of a strong view that whenever the country is undergoing difficult times it is important that traditional leaders unite to foster normalcy and not further agitate divisions among the people.

Mr. Hichilema also maintains that when in government, he will not interfere with traditional boundaries but more on traditional leader’s installation.

And Mr. Hichilema calls on his fellow politicians to not only respect traditional leaders but also work with them amicably in the interest of the country’s oneness while emphasizing that the traditional leaders when available, should as well strive to preach oneness among the people.

Mr. Hichilema has also expressed gratitude to Senior Chief Mukuni of the Bene Mukuni people for inviting him to attend this year’s traditional ceremony.

The UPND Leader was accompanied to the traditional ceremony by MMD faction leader Dr Nevers Mumba, People’s Party Leader Mike Mulongoti, Alliance for Democracy and Development, Charles Milupi, UPND Vice President, Dr Geoffrey Mwamba, UPND Secretary General, Stephen Katuka, Former First Lady Dr Maureen Mwanawasa and several other senior party officials and senior citizens.