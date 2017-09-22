Youths encouraged to take up farming

Young Emerging Farmers Initiative (YEFI) has encouraged young people in the country to seriously consider taking up farming as a source of livelihood.

YEFI head of human resource Nawa Lishebo has noted with concern how most young people opt to queue up for formal employment as opposed to taking up farming.

Mr. Lishebo says farming can help in bridging the country’s unemployment gap.

He has noted the need for mindset change among the youth who he says consider farming a venture for the uneducated, the old and the retired in society.

And Mr. Lishebo has encouraged government through the ministry of agriculture to put in place deliberate policies that will help young farmers have quicker and easy access to the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP).

He says easy access to FISP will help and encourage young farmers most of who are finding it difficult to access inputs.