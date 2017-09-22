HH calls for arrest of perpetrators of violence

United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema has called for the arrest of known perpetrators of violence in the country.

Mr. Hichilema says if the Police fail to arrest the perpetrators of violence, citizens may resort to act in self-defence, a situation that would bring anarchy in the country.

He says it has become impossible for other political parties in the country to freely meet and mobilize members due to the ongoing violence, restrictions on people’s freedoms and rights.

Mr Hichilema has since condemned the violence the violent attack on a couple of Chilanga by suspected PF cadres.

He has since called for peace and unity based on respect for the rule of law and order, as well as respect for human rights and freedoms.

Mr Hichilema, who visited Mr. and Mrs. Ndhlovu, says citizens must differ on principle as opposed to resorting to violent.