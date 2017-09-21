Action Aid Zambia challenges govt on poverty alleviation

Action Aid Zambia has challenged government to tell the nation how it intends to reduce poverty from 54 percent to 20 percent before the end of the implementation of the 7th National Development Plan.

Action aid Country Director Nalucha Ziba says government should tell the nation how it arrived at a statement suggesting that it would reduce the high poverty to 20 percent.

This comes after President Edgar Lungu’s address to parliament suggesting that the country’s poverty levels have predominantly remained high.

She says in as much as the intervention ought to be appreciated, there is need for people to assess whether measures by government to reduce poverty by government are feasible or not.

Ms. Ziba tells Q News that poverty in the country wears feminine face and it is the women and the youth who do not have opportunities to alleviate poverty.