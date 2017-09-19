ZRA fires eight workers for engaging in corruption

The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has fired eight of its staff for engaging in corrupt activities.

The workers were fired last month.

Speaking to Journalists shortly after launching the ZRA Integrity Month initiative in Lusaka, ZRA Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda says statistics are there to show that the revenue collection body does not tolerate any form of corruption.

Mr. Chanda says the Integrity Committee on corruption receives about ten cases per quarter and that so far this year, about 30 cases have been investigated thoroughly and referred to relevant anti corruption institutions.

He says it is important that Zambians begin to report ZRA officers asking for bribes to relevant institutions so as to promote transparency in the authority.

And Integrity Committee Chairperson Dingani Banda, who is also ZRA Commissioner for Modernization and Corporate Strategy, says the authority this year allocated about K482, 000 towards this cause.