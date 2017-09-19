Govt challenged to clear graft allegations over fire tenders

The Zambia Council for Social Development (ZCSD) has challenged the government to clear corruption allegations in the procurement of the 42 fire tenders recently distributed to councils across the country.

ZCSD Executive Director Lewis Mwape says it is not practical that the government opted to procure the fire tenders at US$1 million each totaling to US$42 Million.

He says it does not make sense that the government decided to spend such huge sums of money on fire tenders when there are other needy areas that need attention.

Mr Mwape says it is therefore prudent and important that the government answers all the questions surrounding the procurement of the fire tenders.