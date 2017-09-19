By-elections have again exposed regional voting – Chipenzi

Electoral Expert Macdonald Chipenzi has charged that the just ended local government by-elections have again exposed regional voting patterns as the case was during the 2016 General Election.

Mr. Chipenzi says this is dangerous for the promotion of national unity and electoral democracy.

He notes that the ruling party is failing to grab seats from the UPND in its strongholds while the UPND is also failing to grab seats in PF strongholds.

He says there is need for political parties to dismantle the current regional electoral outlook.

Mr. Chipenzi states that if nothing is done between now and 2021, the voting patterns will remain the same.

And Mr. Chipenzi is hopeful that the coming of the political party being registered by former Chimwemwe Member of Parliament Mwenya Musenge will help awaken the UPND and PF who he says are seemingly becoming comfortable with their winnable zones or regions than exploring new electoral frontiers.