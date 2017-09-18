ZCTU says negotiations with govt for teachers have reached an advanced stage

The Zambia Congress of Trade Union (ZCTU) says negotiations with government on improved conditions of service for teachers have reached an advanced stage.

ZCTU Secretary General Cosmas Mukuka says the union has been in talks with government to ensure that teachers with higher levels of qualifications are matched with their qualifications in terms of remunerations.

Mr. Mukuka tells q-news that this has been a major reason why there have been slight delays in lobbying for improved salaries because there is need to ensure that it is in conformity with the teacher’s precise salary scales.

He says the mapping is clear and committees have done their work which will make the entire process very easy.