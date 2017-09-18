Shimunza accuse govt of adopting double standards

Opposition Movement for National Transformation Leader Daniel Shimunza has accused the patriotic front regime of adopting double standards in its treatment of the minister who have failed to pay back the money following the courts rule.

Mr. Shimunza says the fact that they have failed to pay back the money is a clear indication that they are playing double standards which is undesirable.

He says it is unfortunate that nothing has been done about ministers who were still occupying positions when they were not supposed to last year after the constitutional court ruled that ministers and their deputies were in office illegally following the dissolution of parliament

But Mr. Shimunza tells q news that the ministers should have not defied the court’s ruling which also directed them to pay back the money they acquired during the term they remained in office when they were not supposed to.

He has however advised government to subscribe to the laws to enact in parliament.