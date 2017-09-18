Lusaka Water clarifies water shutdown

The Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company (LWSC) has clarified that water will be supplied from 07:00hrs to 18hrs during the four day rehabilitation works at Iolanda Water Treatment Plant in Kafue which will gobble close to K6 million.

Managing Director Jonathan Kampala says during the period of the rehabilitation works, there will be an interruption of water supply for 4 days from 18th to 21st September, 2017.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka, Mr. Kampala has further clarified that only 40 percent of Lusaka city will be affected in terms of water supply during the rehabilitation works.

He says the works will involve among others, rehabilitation of the raw water river intakes, isolating the four individual sumps on the existing equipment and installing of new equipment.

Mr Kampala has also disclosed that from 22 September, 2017 for the next 86 days, the plant will run at reduced capacity as only two or three pump stations will be operational.

He has since appealed to customers to conserve and use water efficiently by avoiding wastage and taking measures such as not watering lawns.

Speaking at the same briefing, Millennium Challenge Chief Executive Officer Israel Banda says the works at Iolanda water treatment plant have reached an advanced stage.