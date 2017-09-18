Lions kill 13 Cows in siavonga district

Siavonga District Lovemore Kanyama has confirmed that 13 cows have so far been killed and eaten by marauding lions in Siavonga district, in southern province.

Mr. Kanyama has told QTV news in a telephone interview that lions recently killed 2 cows in syanjoolo area of chief sinadambwe s chiefdom of siavonga district.

Mr. Kanyama is worried that lions have continued killing cows in siavonga district.

Recently Mr. Kanyama disclosed that lions from neighboring Zimbabwe invaded the district killing animals in Kambila and Syamwiinga villages in chief Simamba’s chiefdom.

And Mr. Kanyama says the department of national parks and wildlife officers are still on the ground trying to truck down the lions that are threatening human lives.

Mr. Kanyama has since advised the general public in the district to be on alert and see how best domestic animals can be protected from these lions.