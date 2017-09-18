Govt urged to ensure that 2018 national budget focuses on poverty reduction

A Lusaka based economist noel Nkhoma has advised government to ensure that the 2018 national budget focuses more on poverty reduction strategies.

Dr. Nkhoma tells q-news that following president Lungu’s speech when he opened parliament stating that poverty levels in the country have remained high, government should place its emphasis on programs aimed at alleviating poverty.

He says government should ensure that the agriculture sector is prioritized next year because 60 percent of the informal sector depends on it.

Mr. Nkhoma says farmers have produced enough for the country to be proud of, but they have not benefited because there has never been enough capacity for value addition.

He has since advised government to enhance mechanisms aimed at fostering value addition to agricultural produce in the country.

Mr. Nkhoma is of the view that this will improve exports in the country and boost its revenue generation.