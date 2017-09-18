Dr. Chanda says the govt has managed to overhaul Zambia’s economic fundamentals

Patriotic Front Bwana Mukubwa Member of Parliament Dr. Jonas Chanda says government has managed to overhaul the country’s economic fundamentals in President Edgar Lungu’s one year in power.

Speaking during the PF weakly interactive forum, dr. Chanda has highlighted major economic activities which the party found limping but given a face lift in its one year in power.

He says the nation should be cognizant of many challenges which crippled the nation’s economy and appreciate its current position.

Dr. Chanda says the country was economically disadvantaged due to load shedding which was triggered by law water levels in the country’s water bodies, but was quick to mention that the economic fundamentals have stabilized through President Lungu’s focus on development.

Meanwhile dr. Chanda has criticized political players who are criticizing President Lungu’s address to parliament, urging them to base their criticism with facts.

He has described president Lungu’s address to parliament as broad based on the development of the nation.