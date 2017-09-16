PF maitains that it is still popular

Patriotic Front Media Director Sunday Chanda says the ruling party is grateful to Zambians that they still have confidence in the PF government.

Mr. Chanda says the PF leadership under president lungu has proved that it is there to meet all the needs of the Zambian people and the party itself.

He says the victory in Thursday’s bye election proves that the people still have confidence in the pf leadership.

Mr. Chanda says the ruling party is not relaxing despite knowing that it remains popular in the country.

He boasts that the party is making inroads in the strongholds of the united party for national development (UPND) as seen with results in the ithezi-thezi by election.