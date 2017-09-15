PF toasts victory in by-elections

Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila hailed the ruling party’s victory in the by-elections for Council Chairpersons and wards held yesterday in some parts of the country.

The PF has won the by-elections for Council Chairpersons in the newly created districts of Kanchibiya, Luvushimanda and Lunte, while the UPND has retained the Itezhi Tezhi Council Chairperson.

The PF has also scooped the Chimanja ward in Chilanga and Luansobe ward in Mufulira previously held by the UPND, in addition to victories in Luanshya, Chama and Bwacha.

Mr Mwila says the victories recorded are a clear testimony of the confidence the Zambian people have in the leadership of President Edgar Lungu and the Patriotic Front.

He says the PF will work hard to improve service delivery across the board to repay the confidence the Zambian people have in the party.

Mr Mwila has also noted that despite losing in Itezhi Tezhi, the ruling party has increased numbers compared to the 2016 General election.

He states that the party’s victory shows that its support is on the rise in Itezhi Tezhi, while it remains unshaken on the Copperbelt, Northern and Muchinga Provinces.