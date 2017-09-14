Zambia risks not attaining Vision 2030 – Wina

Vice President Inonge Wina says Zambia risks not attaining the Vision 2030 of becoming a prosperous middle income nation if it does not eliminate injustices, violence and inequalities.

Ms. Wina says it is with this realization that Government has included gender inequalities as well as violence especially against women and girls in the Seventh National Development Plan to achieve the vision 2030.

She says her Office is coordinating the poverty and vulnerability reduction component of the Seventh National Development Plan for the next five years, and that government desires partnership with all stakeholders to create an environment for prosperity.

The Vice President said this during the thanksgiving service for the Young Women Christian Association to mark 60 years the organization’s existence in Zambia held at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross under the theme: intergenerational Leadership for shared transformation.

Ms Wina says government is committed to partnering with organization such as the YWCA in addressing challenges such as early child marriage, poverty and inequalities as a way of ensuring that Zambia achieves its goal of becoming a middle income country.

Speaking earlier, YWCA National President Lucy Lungu has pledged her organisation’s continued support to uplifting the welfare of girls and women in the country as well contributing to economic development.