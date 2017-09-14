YALI petitions parliament

The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) wants the term of office for Members of Parliament, Councilors, Mayors and Council Chairpersons restricted to two 5-year terms.

YALI Governance Advisor Isaac Mwanza says his organization has since petitioned Parliament to move a motion to discuss the matter.

He says this will give chance to the younger generation of leaders to hold leadership positions.

Mr. Mwanza states that if the motion is passed, leaders will be made to focus on development knowing that they have a limited time to deliver the much needed development in their respective areas.

He is hoping that Members of Parliament will rise beyond their short-term personal and partisan interests to debate the motion objectively.