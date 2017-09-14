NAREP asks govt to prioritize electoral reforms

The opposition National Restoration Party (NAREP) has advised government to prioritize electoral reforms as a way of building confidence in institutions of governance.

NAREP Vice President Charles Maboshe has noted that most of the political problems the country is grappling with are as a result of the electoral laws which need to be revisited.

Mr. Maboshe says there is need to urgently embark on electoral reforms to avoid future electoral disputes.

He states that the only way to promote co-existence amongst political players is by addressing their grievances.