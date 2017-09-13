UPND maintains stance on prayer, fasting program

The opposition UPND has maintained that it will treat the declared 40 days of prayer and fasting as hearsay until they are officially communicated to.

UPND Spokesperson Charles Kakoma tells Q-news that as a party they have not been officially communicated to on why the prayer and fasting will take 40 days and what it is intended for.

Mr. Kakoma says the National House of Prayer should have officially written to the major stakeholders in the political arena and the civil society.

But Patriotic Front Media Director Sunday Chanda has expressed disappointment and regret at the ignorance by the UPND on the declared 40-day prayer and fasting aimed at promoting dialogue, unity and reconciliation in the nation.

And some people talked have expressed missed views on the declared 40 days prayer and fasting.