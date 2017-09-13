Hodgson new Palace manager

Roy Hodgson has been appointed the new manager of Crystal Palace, the English Premier League club announced Tuesday.

The 70-year-old former England manager has replaced Frank de Boer after the Dutchman was sacked following just four league games in charge of the south London club.

“Former England manager Roy Hodgson has been appointed as the new manager of Crystal Palace FC, on a two-year contract,” said a club statement.

For Hodgson, born in the south London suburb of Croydon, managing Palace means the Englishman is now in charge of his boyhood side after a managerial career spanning five decades and 15 clubs in eight countries as well as spells in charge of four national teams.

“It is very rewarding to find myself here now, in different times, as the Palace manager at a club that I have always loved and admired with a huge potential,” he told the club’s website.

“We are the club of south London, with an enormously large fan base. The ambitions here are realistic and there is an enormous potential for growth and I hope we can achieve our goals.

“I am very excited to be back in club football and it is a long while since I have enjoyed the day to day sessions of training.”

Hodgson’s managerial honours include seven Swedish league titles, two Swedish Cup wins, one Swiss title and one Danish title, while he has also been in charge of several Premier League clubs — Blackburn Rovers, Fulham, Liverpool and West Bromwich Albion.

But his time in charge of England ended with a shock defeat by outsiders Iceland that saw the team knocked out of Euro 2016.

Dutchman De Boer was sacked after Sunday’s 1-0 loss away to Burnley meant Palace were the first team in England’s top flight to lose their opening four games without scoring a goal since Preston North End 93 years ago.