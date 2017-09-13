DEC arrest Soldier for being in possession of fake money

The Drug Enforcement Commission in Lusaka has arrested a Zambia Army Officer for being in possession of K400 thousand counterfeit notes.

Commission Public Relations Officer Theresa Katongo says Newton Sondashi, 42, a Staff Sergeant of Plot No. 2077/2078 Pamodzi Township in Ndola District has been arrested for being in possession of K400, 000 counterfeit notes in K100 bills.

She says the suspect was arrested in Chawama Township as he was about to transact.

And in a related development, the Commission in Lusaka has arrested and jointly charged five (05) people for being in possession of K100 thousand counterfeit notes.

Ms Katongo says among those arrested are Mulenga Simukoko, 42, of Chawama Compound, Davison Njobvu of House No. L33 St. Monica area in Chipata District and Alexander Lungu, 32,a Businessman of Kalongwezi area in Chipata District.

Also arrested is Kamanga Banda, 58, of Plot No. 19/17 Chawama Compound in Lusaka and Alfred Mabeti, 38, a Businessman also of Chawama Compound for being in possession of K100,000 counterfeit notes.

Meanwhile, four (04) major suppliers of heroin in Lusaka’s Chaisa Compound have been arrested by the Commission for trafficking in heroin.

Those arrested and jointly charged include James Banda, 23, Moses John Mwanza, 23, and his wife Estela Phiri, 25, for trafficking in 45 sachets of heroin.

Also arrested separately, is Peter Mwanza alias ‘Junior Marcopolo’ for trafficking in 116 sachets of heroin.