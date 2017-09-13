CYLA calls for an inclusive dialogue process

The Centre for Young Leaders in Africa (CYLA) says the civil society and other stakeholders should be part of the political dialogue the Commonwealth is facilitating between President Edgar Lungu and UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Executive Director Jones Malunga tells Q-news that the dialogue is likely to touch on many national issues hence the need to involve the civil society and other stakeholders.

He as a youth organization, they are impressed and grateful to the Commonwealth for contributing to upholding peace and unity in Zambia.

Mr. Malunga has also called upon the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to enhance its conflict resolution mechanisms and promoting dialogue, unity and peace in the region.

He has since implored President Lungu and Mr Hichilema to during the dialogue process put the interest of Zambians first, especially the youth who are used as tools of violence during political conflicts.