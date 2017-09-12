YALI wants Penal Code repealed

The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) has called on government through the Ministry of Justice to consider repealing the entire Penal Code.

YALI President Andrew Nthewewe has told QTV News that some of the provisions in the Penal Code are archaic and bogus.

Mr. Nthewewe says a number of provisions in the Penal Code are inimical to the growth of Zambia’s democracy and the promotion of human rights.

He adds that it is also imperative that the government quickly looks at harmonizing some pieces of legislation that were left hanging as a result of the amended constitution.